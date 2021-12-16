Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kit-chen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Dec. 18: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaley-ville United Methodist Church located

at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child, from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown po-

tatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Dec. 19: Christmas Concert

The Community Church at Ocean Pines Chancel Choir under the direction of Sal-ly Hendon will perform Lloyd Larson’s “Holy Night Of Miracles, A Cantata of Hope for Christmas.” Both sung and told, this story of Christmas, will be accompanied by Richard Smith and a six-piece chamber ensemble. Soloists will include Jennifer Hope Wills, Dave Holloway and Chet Bober with narration by Steve Clancy.

Dec. 23: Christmas Food

The N.O.E.L. (Nothing Other than Eating and Loving) Community is excited to be able to provide food for locals for Christmas again this year. While a big part of the Christmas Day dinner allows for entertainment and social gathering, volunteers have modified outreach this Christ-

mas to ensure safety for everyone involved. Between the hours of 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 23, there will be a distri-

bution of bags of non-perishable foods filled with some traditional food items to prepare at home. For those who are not able to prepare food, there will be a special bag with food for you to enjoy as well. These bags will be distributed at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, at the main entrance to the Church Hall (separate entrance than Shepherd’s Crook). For more information about the N.O.E.L Community or this event, please contact the office at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea at 410-289-3453. If you would like to make a

donation to the N.O.E.L. Community, please send donations to The N.O.E.L. Community c/o St. Paul’s by the Sea at 302 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842. The N.O.E.L. Community provides outreach year-round to local pantries and social service agencies in the area.

Dec. 27-29: Bus Trip

The 50+ Senior Center in Ocean City at 104 41st Street, is planning an overnight trip to Cape May. Contact Siggy at 410-289-0824 for further information.

Dec. 31: OC NYE Fireworks

Promptly at midnight at Northside Park after a walking trail of Winterfest of Lights. Admission fee to Winterfest applies, fireworks free.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Concert

The Ocean City Performing Arts Center will host a brief meet and greet with O-cean City officials followed by a free concert.

Jan. 1: AGH Penguin Swim

The 28th Annual Penguin Swim will take place once again on the beach at 1 p.m. in front of the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street All participants are required to register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area. Advance online registration is recommend-ed at www.aghpenguinswim.org.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Run

The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce are continuing the New Year’s Day tradition with the Annual Hair of the Dog Run and Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos Plunge. Run, walk and plunge into the New Year with these fun, family-friendly events. Proceeds benefit the local community by providing grants to non-profits and student scholarships. The 5K run will start at 10 a.m., followed by the 1 Mile walk at 10:05 a.m. The Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimo Plunge will take place at noon. This year, both events will celebrate their post party at the Bethany Boathouse, which will have a special opening for the holiday weekend. Enjoy music, great food, drinks, and an all you can eat nacho bar. To register, visit thequietresorts.com.

Jan. 6: AGH Job Fair

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will be kicking off 2022 by hosting a job fair in search of motivated candidates to join the team, from 3-6 p.m.

at the hospital. All interested candidates should call 410-641-9612 or contact jobs@atlanticgeneral.org to register.

Jan. 7: Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a cash bin-go at the main station. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7. Twenty re-gular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your tickets.

Jan. 14-15: Children’s Theater

Ocean Pines Children’s Theater announced the upcoming production of the musical, Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Performances will be Jan. 14, 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Ocean City Convention.