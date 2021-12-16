Stephen Decatur’s Varsity Wrestling Team Takes Title

by
Stephen Decatur’s Varsity Wrestling Team Takes Title

Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team swept seven matches last weekend to take the title in the Grindstone Duals in Carroll County. Decatur’s Noah Reho picked up his career 100th win during the tournament.

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.