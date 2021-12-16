Ocean City Lioness Lions Club Members Donate Purses

Community EAt its December holiday meeting at Lighthouse Sound, the Ocean City Lioness Lions Club members brought new and gently used purses filled with toiletries,  makeup, and many other treats to be given to the  women at the Samaritan Shelter in Pocomoke City. Pictured more than three dozen purses are club members Michelle Bankert and Michelle Brauning.