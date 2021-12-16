Laura Jeanne Gulyas

BERLIN – Laura Jeanne Gulyas, age 62, passed peacefully Dec 2. 2021 at the Harrison House Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Snow Hill Maryland.

Laura was born in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Joseph Gulyas, Sr. (June 1994) and Louise Lee Gulyas (December 2015). She was preceded in death by her older sister Louise Marian “Mimi” Peuser (August 2015) and her brother Stephen Joseph Gulyas, Jr. (April 2019) and sister-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Gulyas. She is survived by her brother Thomas Lee Gulyas, his wife Belinda and son Thomas “TJ” Gulyas of Berlin. She also leaves behind Stephen Gulyas, III (nephew), Heather Gulyas (niece), Michael Gulyas (nephew), Olivia Peuser (niece) and her beloved dog “Hugo.”

Laura attended Salisbury State College where she received both her B.S. and M.S. degrees. She was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church. Prior to her diving accident, she was a very social person who loved the nightlife in Ocean City, was a lifeguard at various private pools in Ocean City and worked as a biotech for the City of Salisbury Wastewater Treatment Plant. She was crowned “Ms. Wheelchair Maryland” in 1986.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church in Ocean City. Rev. John T. Solomon officiated. Interment will be private for the family at a later date.

A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Donald Carl Pace, Sr.

REISTERSTOWN/OCEAN CITY – Donald Carl Pace, Sr., age 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Carl L. and Lillian (Eck) Pace. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Janet Glaser Pace; sister Doris Wyatt; and wife Arleen L. Pace. He is survived by a daughter, Nancy L. Brown and her husband, Francis of Reisterstown, and son Donald C. Pace, Jr. and his wife, Marissa of Manalapan, N.J. He is also survived by grandchildren Erica Brown, Harrison Brown and wife Brooke, Donald Pace, Philip Pace and Gemma Pace and one great-grandchild Oliver Brown.

Mr. Pace received his Bachelor of Science from Towson State Teachers College and his master’s degree from Michigan State University. His passion for teaching led to membership in the National Education Association and his employment with the Baltimore County Board of Education where he taught middle school science for more than 30 years. After retiring he moved to Ocean City where he enjoyed carving wood duck decoys, playing golf, rooting for the Orioles and Ravens and boating. He had a talent and love for music and was a member of the Ocean Pines’ Pine Tones as well as being an accomplished pianist.

Mr. Pace kept spirits high with a smile, warm hugs and he was always quick with a joke.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor too Towson University, towsonuniveristy.givingfuel.com or St. Paul’s School for Boys, stpaulsmd.org or Health Care for the Homeless at giving.hchmd.org.

A graveside service was held on Dec. 15 at noon at Dulaney Valley Memorial Garden in Timonium. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Raffaella D. Cascio

OCEAN CITY – Raffaella D. Cascio, 89, of Ocean City and formerly of Baltimore and Fallston, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital.

Born in Baltimore on Sept. 19, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas Esposito and Catherine Madonna Esposito. Her loving husband of 54 years, Frank Anthony Cascio preceded her in death on March 27, 2016.

She attended Saints Philip and James School and graduated from Seton High School. She was the owner and operator along with her husband of The Golden Charm Rooms and Apartments in Ocean City for more than 30 years. She loved her job and the relationships she formed with the annual tenants over the years. Prior, she worked at Woolworth, H&S Bakery, Noxell Corporation and was gift wrapper at Hochschild Kohn’s.

She was a member of Saints Philip and James Catholic Church in Baltimore and was Block Captain for the Ocean City Police Department which she was very proud of. The Ocean City Police Department always knew her as “Mrs. C.” for her countless number of calls and she received an award for helping out as Block Captain.

“Mary” or “Aunt Latchie” as she was affectionately known, had a great love for life. She loved her gold jewelry, shopping, QVC, anything leopard print, Disney and Disney trips, traveling, flowers, gardening, and cooking and eating traditional Italian food. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by two sons, Frank J. Cascio (Byron Atkinson) of Ocean City, and Joseph M. Cascio (Christy Cascio) of Florida; grandchildren, Colby Cascio of Ocean City, Joey Cascio, Jr. (Lauren Cascio) of Timonium and Heather Edge (Jonathan Edge) of Florida; one great-grandchild and another great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Lucy Kowatch; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by the Rev. John T. Solomon will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City at 1 p.m. A viewing for close family will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon and a viewing for relatives and friends will be from noon-1 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Ocean City Police Department or Holy Savior Catholic Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, Crisfield. To send condolences please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com

Mark Mitchell

BERLIN – On Sunday, Dec. 5, Mark Mitchell of Berlin went to be with the Lord after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Mark was born in Berlin on Dec. 18, 1958. He was the son of Robert and Ruth Ann Mitchell; both preceded him in death.

Mark met the love of his life, Julie Ann Yacenech and they married on November 14, 1987. He worked for the State of Maryland for over 30 years. After Mark retired from the state, he went to work for Peninsula Regional Medical Center as special police until his illness disallowed him to continue.

Mark aka “Maddog (25)” was an avid softball player and golfer. In 2008, his softball team won the 40-and-over USSSA softball world championship. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and everything outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Julie Mitchell; son Corbin Andrew, daughter Chelsea Ann; and son-in-law Laboy Mitchell. He is also survived by the light and spirit of his life, his granddaughter Seanna Rose. Not to forget his loyal Jack Russell who never left his side throughout his illness, “Binky”.

Our hearts are warm knowing Mark gave his heart and soul to the Lord before his passing. His family donated his body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry in hopes that medical research on myelofibrosis will ensure another family never has to lose their loved ones too soon, to such a horrific disease.

To honor Mark’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. However, a celebration of life will be held at Waterman’s Seafood Restaurant in Ocean City on Jan. 15, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.

George Thomas Baker

OCEAN CITY — George Thomas Baker (Tommy), age 74, of Ocean City, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Tommy was born in Georgetown and lived most of his life in Worcester and Wicomico counties.

Tommy was survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Elliott Baker; daughter Doris Shockley (Alan); son Edward Baker (Jenn); daughter Patricia Britton; and

brother-in-law, Tom Elliott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dawn (Kirk), Justin, Jacob, Zack, Christian, Leia, Andrew and Brian, and two great granddaughters, Lainie and Callie. Along with those named above, Tommy is survived by four sisters, Wanda Hill, Pearl Toomy, Joyce Baker, and Ann Baker; several special nieces and nephews; special “buddies from church”; and a special relationship with his Pastor Brad and his wife Shannon Diehl. Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Elijah A.G. Baker and Hester Elizabeth (Webb) Baker, and two brothers, John Littleton and Virgil Baker.

Tommy worked with heavy equipment by running his own business and for the Town of Ocean City, he was part-owner of Elliott’s Sports Marina, and enjoyed retirement by gardening, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, cruising in his El Camino and playing dominoes with close friends. Tommy was also very active with his church. He held deacon positions, Bible study groups, Sunday School teacher, and endlessly volunteered his time and services to church and church families. A memorial service will be held in the future.

Donations in honor of Tommy may be made to Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 William St., Berlin, Md. 21811. 410-641-4306.