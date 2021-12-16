Latest Painted Utility Box Under OCDC’s Public Art Program Completed

Community AThe latest painted utility box under the Ocean City Development Corporation’s Public Art Program was completed by artist Rebekah Venturini of the Art League of Ocean City. This public art project, located on the northeast corner of S. Baltimore Avenue and Dorchester Street, was sponsored by Park Place Jewelers. PPG Paints on 8th Street provided some of the paint and paint materials used for this project. Submitted Photos