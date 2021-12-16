First Annual heART Awards Presented

Community BRina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, presented the first Annual heART Awards to artist Randy Hofman and Larry Noccolino, executive director of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, at the Art League’s holiday luncheon on Dec. 9 at Fager’s Island. Hofman and Noccolino have teamed to fill the convention center walls with more than 40 of Hofman’s paintings depicting life in the resort.