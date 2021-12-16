Cathy Redden Wins Ocean City Lioness Lions Club Gift Card Raffle

Community FCathy Redden from Bethany Beach was one of the winners of $500 in gift cards from local businesses in the recent gift card raffle by the Ocean City Lioness Lions Club.  All monies raised by this raffle are funneled into the community. Pictured are Club President Bev Topfer and Redden.