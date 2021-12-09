BERLIN – After dropping their season opener to Greenwood Mennonite last week, Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team has now reeled off three straight wins including a sweep in the Tip-Off Classic last weekend.

The Mallards fell to Greenwood Mennonite, 44-33, in the season opener last Tuesday. On Saturday, the Worcester girls competed in the Tip-Off Classic at Indian River and beat the hosts, 46-35, in their tournament opener. Lily Baeurle led the way with 22 points for Worcester, while Myranda Beebe scored 12.

In the second game of the Tip-Off Classic last Saturday, the Worcester girls routed the Odyssey Charter School, 60-11. Baeurle led the way again with 18 points, while Morgan Schoch and Ansley Gardner each scored 10. Beebe pitched in eight points, while Isabella Marinelli and Annie Carter each scored six.

On Monday, the Mallards continued their mini-roll with a 32-22 win over old rival Saints Peter and Paul in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference clash. Worcester trailed early, 9-3, after one quarter and 13-7 at the half. The Mallards outscored the Sabres in each of the final two quarters to pull away for the 32-22 win to improve to 3-1 on the season.