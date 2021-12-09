SALISBURY – Officials say concerns and questions regarding a new councilmanic map will be addressed later this month.

In November, the Wicomico County Council met with representatives of the 2021 Redistricting Committee to discuss a proposed plan to reconfigure three councilmanic districts based on new 2020 Census data.

“The county is required after each Census, which is every 10 years, to appoint a redistricting commission to basically balance out the five councilmanic districts as best we can,” committee chair Gail Bartkovich said at the time. “So each one of you who represents a district, it’s equal in the number of people you represent.”

As a result of population changes, committee members recommended a councilmanic map change that moved three residents, located south of Route 50 in Willards, from District 3 to District 5, and 49 people, located in the Village in the Park subdivision, from District 3 to District 4.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, however, North Park Drive resident John Rankin questioned its purpose.

“The redistricting effort would change the district of my residence from District 3 to District 4, and I did not know about this proposed change until I saw it in the newspaper …,” he said. “Why are we looking to redistrict such a small slice of District 3 and putting it into District 4?”

Officials noted the change allowed for a councilmanic map with districts nearly equal in population. The proposed plan, they added, moved the least number of people in order to maintain the districts.

“It’s very little impact,” said Councilman Joe Holloway. “I know, unfortunately, it looks like there’s some – maybe 53 people out of all the voters in Wicomico County – that were affected by this … but they had to keep their numbers the same and equal, and they did that.”

Councilman Larry Dodd agreed.

“I think they did a great job with the numbers, where it didn’t affect many people,” he said.

Resident Dr. Harry Basehart, a retired political science professor from Salisbury University, said he had no comments on the proposed redistricting plans, but questioned the redistricting process.

“As you know, the redistricting process is outlined in the county charter, and as you know this is charter review time,” he said. “So I think the remainder of this year and early next year would be a good time to consider changes in the redistricting process to ensure effective representation of the citizens of Wicomico County.”

Basehart said his proposal was sent to members of the county’s charter review committee for consideration and would be sent to council members in the coming days.

“My redistricting proposal has two important features,” he said. “First, it would strengthen the independence of the commission and encourage consensus decision-making … The new commission would have nine members, appointed by the county council – three members registered with the Republican party, three registered with the Democratic party and three who are unaffiliated in their party registration. The commission’s final draft plan, the one sent to the county council, would require the vote of at least six commission members.”

Basehart noted the second feature would expand and prioritize criteria when drawing new district lines.

“Of course, redistricting everywhere in the United States begins with the legal requirements of population equality and minority representation,” he said. “Additional criteria, and order of priority, should include the following: district lines that avoid crossing municipal boundaries as much as possible, district lines that do not intentionally or actually increase or decrease election chances of incumbents or candidates of a particular political party, and district lines that contain a connected geographic area.”

Basehart ultimately asked the council to consider his proposal as part of the charter review process.

“I hope you will consider looking at ways to change the redistricting process in Wicomico County,” he said.

Council President John Cannon said the council would address residents’ concerns at the next meeting, when a resolution will be presented.