Step Up Education Officials

Editor:

Week after week, I keep seeing justification for student mask wearing by the MD Department of Health, MD Department of Education, local school boards and this editor.

Facts:

Masks retard learning especially K-6

Teachers spend valuable time policing masks

Children are made to feel wrong for non-compliance

Children cannot see teachers expressions or their friends smiles

Children do not have serious effects from Covid

Masks cause children to inhale CO2 at six times the safe limit (Journal of American Medical Research)

Adults, parents and family can be vaxed if they choose

We do not need to choose between long quarantine time vs masks. Rely on testing.

Why are the bureaucrats only looking at Nevada and Massachusetts? Florida is wide open and has half as many cases as California (which is shut down).

What will the local school board do when in February, mask mandates are extended?

What will the local school board do when masks are extended into next fall or beyond?

What about mandated vaccinations for 5-18-year-olds in order to attend school?

What is the point of a Worcester County School Board? When and where will you take a stand?

Our children are being damaged and left behind like never before, but no one seems to want to say it publicly.

Stand up for your children.

John Fager

Ocean City

Thanksgiving Blessings

Editor:

I am writing to thank the community of Ocean City for helping Ocean City Baptist Church (OCBC) continue our yearly tradition of serving an annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

This was the 42nd year that we have hosted this amazing event. This year we served 568 meals (279 take-outs, 192 deliveries and 97 in house) to the community. This year’s meals were cooked by Chef Paul Dehuarte and several other members of OCBC. The meals included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, a roll, and the choice of a several desserts ranging from pumpkin pie to cheesecake!!! We had several volunteers that gave up their time to help prepare the meal, serve the meal, and deliver the meal. These volunteers ranged from 5 years old to 86 years old. They came from all walks of life and from many different churches in the Ocean City community.

Most of all, the volunteers worked hard to make sure everyone was fed and that each person was loved. We would not have been able to do it without them. I especially want to thank Melanie Corbin and Margie Wilson for all their hard work to make sure everybody had a job and things ran smoothly. I would like to thank the many organizations (The Humphrey’s Grant, Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645, the American Legion, Dicarlos Printing, Benchmark Property Services, Bank of Ocean City, Wednesday Night Ladies Bowling League, and Fagers Island Restaurant) for their generous donation in making this meal possible.

I also want to thank the members of the Ocean City Baptist Church for all their love and support to make this meal possible every year.

Finally, as someone who was there and got to be a small part of serving the dinner I have to say it was really nice, after the past two years that we have been through, to see people back out again and serving their fellow man. It was a great reminder of the how good our God is and that there is still many good people in this world. We have a lot to be thankful for and all the glory goes to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Sean Davis

Ocean City

(The writer is the pastor of Ocean City Baptist Church.)