Thngs to do

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Oc-ean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Dec. 10: Annual Christmas Concert

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host at 6:30 p.m. featuring the church’s handbell choir, praise team and local talent. An offering will be taken for Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health.

Dec. 10: Christmas Concert

At 7:30 p.m. the Pine Tones Chorus will present their Christmas Concert at Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City, Baltimore Ave. and 4th Street. Classical favorites will be highlighted. The Pine Tones Chorus includes about 40 singers from Ocean Pines, Ocean City and nearby areas. June Todd and Jenny Anderson are the group’s co-directors. Guest musicians will include Len Rubin, percussionist, and Tom Baione playing string bass. Admission is free and an offering will be received. After the concert, guests may enjoy refreshments in the church social hall.

Dec. 11: The Polar Express

Wear your pajamas to see the movie at Flagship Cinemas. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with movie beginning at 10 a.m. Concessions will be open. Suggested donation of $5 at the door to benefit Buckingham Elementary PTA.

Dec. 11: Comic Con Returns

Held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, the convention features an exciting selection of guests and events sure to be a big hit with attendees. Special guests from the worlds of comics, TV, and more will be on hand to meet guests and sign autographs. Along with meeting guests, attendees will have access to anime screenings throughout the day, informative and entertaining panels, video game tournaments, a costume contest with prizes, and over two hundred booths full of geeky goods and independent content creators. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission charge of $10 (kids under 9 free with paying adult).

Dec. 11: Tea With Santa

Poplar Hill Mansion’s Tea with Santa will be held from 1-4 p.m. Bring your children or grandchildren to have peppermint tea, punch and a bag of cookies and have a visit and picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. See the house fully decorated for the holiday season with the theme of The Polar Express. The event is free, but photos with Santa are $5 per mailing address (photos will be mailed after the event) with all proceeds going towards the preservation of Poplar Hill Mansion. Walk-ins welcome.

Dec. 11: Desserts with Santa

Located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville UM Church will host an outdoor event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Families are welcome to bring their child for pictures and desserts.

Dec. 11-12: Santa’s Train Wonderland

Delmarva Discovery Museum will present from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy the train displays and decorations throughout the museum. Photos with Santa, who will arrive on the dock of Cypress Park on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Dec. 18: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child, from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Dec. 23: Christmas Food

The N.O.E.L. (Nothing Other than Eating and Loving) Community is excited to be able to provide food for locals for Christmas again this year. While a big part of the Christmas Day dinner allows for entertainment and social gathering, volunteers have modified outreach this Christmas to ensure safety for everyone involved. Between the hours of 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 23, there will be a distribution of bags of non-perishable foods filled with some traditional food items to prepare at home. For those who are not able to prepare food, there will be a special bag with food for you to enjoy as well. These bags will be distributed at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, at the main entrance to the Church Hall (separate entrance than Shepherd’s Crook). For more information about the N.O.E.L Community or this event, please contact the office at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea at 410-289-3453. If you would like to make a donation to the N.O.E.L. Community, please send donations to The N.O.E.L. Community c/o St. Paul’s by the Sea at 302 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842. The NOEL Community provides outreach year-round to local pantries and social service agencies in the area.

Dec. 27-29: Bus Trip

The 50+ Senior Center in Ocean City at 104 41st Street, is planning an overnight trip to Cape May. Contact Siggy at 410-289-0824 for further information.

Dec. 31: OC NYE Fireworks

Promptly at midnight at Northside Park after a walking trail of Winterfest of Lights. Admission fee to Winterfest applies, fireworks free.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Concert

The Ocean City Performing Arts Center will host a brief meet and greet with Ocean City officials followed by a free concert.

Jan. 7: Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a cash bingo at the main station. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7. Twenty regular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your tickets.

Jan. 14-15: Children’s Theater

Ocean Pines Children’s Theater announced the upcoming production of the musical, Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Performances will be Jan. 14, 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Ocean City Convention.