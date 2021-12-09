Things I Like – December 10, 2021

by

Watching a good parallel parking job

Cape Charles, Va.

Going to the Berlin Christmas Parade each year

Bluewater Advertorial  

The heart of a great teacher

Close youth basketball games

Weekends with no plans

A coffee with a little Irish in it

Using credit card rewards points for travel

A fake Christmas tree that looks real

Getting holiday cards in the mail

Parade floats will little kids

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.