POCOMOKE — Worcester County law enforcement this week is working with police in Virginia to determine if a burglary and assault in Pocomoke last Friday is connected to an incident with similar circumstances in Accomack a day later.

Last Friday, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a residence in Pocomoke for a reported burglary. Deputies met with a male victim who advised when he arrived at his home, he observed a blue Ford sedan with Virginia license plates parked in his driveway.

The victim told police he was approached by an unknown female who asked him for some gasoline. While the victim was retrieving the gas from his garage, he observed an unknown male exiting his residence carrying his television. An altercation occurred, and the victim was assaulted. As a result of the altercation, the victim briefly lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, the male suspect approached him again displaying a handgun. When the victim ran, the suspect discharged at least three rounds from his handgun. The male and female suspect then fled the scene in the blue Ford sedan, which was also occupied by a second unknown male.

The victim entered his residence to call the police and observed that the suspect had attempted to set fire to his residence before leaving. The victim was able to extinguish the fire himself prior to help arriving, according to police reports. The victim noticed various items from his residence had been stolen. Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) detectives responded immediately to assume the investigation, which was ongoing this week.

WCBI detectives are working with law enforcement in nearby Accomack County, Va. to determine if the incident in Pocomoke last Friday was related to an incident a day later in Virginia. Last Saturday, law enforcement in Virginia responded to a residential fire in Accomack where an individual was found deceased. WCBI detectives are working with Accomack County detectives to determine if the two incidents are connected due to their close proximity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to contact Detective Corporal Rob Price of WCBI at 410- 632-1111, or email rprice@co.worcester.md.us.