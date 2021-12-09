Michael Frick

OCEAN CITY — Michael Frick of Nokomis, Fla. and formerly of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021.

Michael was the beloved son of Anne and the late Joseph Frick of Marco Island, Fla. He is survived by the love of his life Kelley and their two children Joseph (Joey)/(Christina) of Key Largo, Fla. and Megan (Matty Wisor/fiancé) of Nokomis, Fla., along with his nine siblings Joseph (Lisa) Frick, Gary Frick, Robert (Rhonda) Frick, Theresa Simpson, James Frick, Linda (Austin) Nammack, Lori Hyatt, Carol (Michael) Nakamura, and Craig (Julie) Frick). He is survived by many nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his sister-in-law (Stacey Frick).

Michael attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic High School and followed his dream being co-owner of Frick Electric Company. He worked in the electrical construction industry for over forty years and loved going on the Dirty Dozen trips, fishing, and camping during his spare time.

The celebration of life with family and friends will be scheduled for a later date.

Margaret P. Tressa

OCEAN PINES — Margaret P. Tressa, age 88, died on Dec. 6, 2021 at her home in Ocean Pines.

Born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Torney) Corfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Tressa, and brothers, Alfred W. Corfield and Archie Freeman. Surviving are her sons, Lawrence (Larry) and Donald W. Fineran; step daughter Diane Tressa; brother Alfred F. Corfield and his wife Patricia; and sisters Anna Freeman (Missy) and her spouse Ann Wheeler and Linda Downen and her husband Marshall. There is one grandchild, Kari Anne Fineran, and two great-grandchildren, Synara and Jada, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Tressa had worked for the Navy Federal Credit Union as a member services supervisor.

Peggy loved the ocean and relocated here from Alexandria, Va. 18 years ago.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci will officiate. Interment will follow in Garden of the Pines Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Laura Jeanne Gulyas

BERLIN — Laura Jeanne Gulyas, age 62, passed peacefully December 2nd, 2021 at the Harrison House Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Snow Hill Maryland.

Laura was born in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Joseph Gulyas, Sr. (June 1994) and Louise Lee Gulyas (December 2015). She was preceded in death by her older sister Louise Marian “Mimi” Peuser (August 2015) and her brother Stephen Joseph Gulyas, Jr. (April 2019). She is survived by her brother Thomas Lee Gulyas, his wife Belinda and son Thomas “TJ” Gulyas of Berlin, Maryland and sister-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Gulyas. She also leaves behind Stephen Gulyas, III (nephew), Heather Gulyas (niece), Michael Gulyas (nephew), Olivia Peuser (niece) and her beloved dog “Hugo.”

Laura attended Salisbury State College where she received both her B.S. and M.S. degrees. She was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church. Prior to her diving accident, she was a very social person who loved the nightlife in Ocean City, was a lifeguard at various private pools in Ocean City and worked as a biotech for the City of Salisbury Wastewater Treatment Plant. She was crowned “Ms. Wheelchair Maryland” in 1986.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 11th at twelve o’clock noon. Services will be held at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church, 208 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland. Rev. John T. Solomon will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family at a later date.

A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, MD 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.