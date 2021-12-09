SNOW HILL — A Pocomoke man was sentenced to life in prison last week for the shooting death of another man in a south-end Worcester County town in August 2020.

Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau Oglesby sentenced Marion Maddox, 19, of Pocomoke, to life in prison last Friday. Maddox had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder back on Sept. 3. The charges stem from a 911 call made to the Pocomoke City Police Department on Aug. 11, 2020 reporting a victim suffering from gunshot wounds on a Pocomoke Street.

The 28-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency service providers. Investigators learned from witnesses on the scene that the victim was with his step-brother and nephew and was leaving the basketball courts when they were approached by Maddox, known to them as “Mar.”

Maddox pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them and fired multiple rounds. Maddox reportedly chased after the victims as they attempted to flee the area and continued to shoot at them. The victim was struck in the leg with one round and another round struck him in the back. Investigators were able to collect 11 shell casings in the area of the shooting and were also able to collect surveillance video corroborating the witness statements.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended Sgt. Howard Kennard and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit for their comprehensive investigation. Heiser also applauded Assistant State’s Attorney Jared Monteiro, who prosecuted the case.

“A young life has been tragically lost and a family forever altered because of Mr. Maddox’s deadly choices in the streets of Pocomoke City last August,” she said. “I can only hope that by holding Maddox accountable for his actions, we can bring a small measure of comfort to the victim’s family and loved ones. I also hope this sentence sends a strong message to any other would-be criminals and that our prosecutors stand ready to defend our community, and we will not tolerate any violence in our streets.”