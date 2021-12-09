Jolly Roger Amusement Parks partnered with local nonprofit organization, Diakonia Inc. for Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to start the season of giving off on the right foot. “We really looked forward to our first Giving Tuesday and working with Diakonia,” said Steve Pastusak, Vice President of Jolly Roger Amusement Parks. “We brought our team to give back to the community where we live, work, and play. Although it’s our first year officially participating in Giving Tuesday, Jolly Roger Parks give back throughout the year, and were excited to officially put our feet to the ground on this special day. We encourage other local businesses to participate in making a difference as well.”