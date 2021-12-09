State Council Appointment

BERLIN – Gail Mansell, chaplain and director of supportive care services for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System, has been appointed to the State Advisory Council on Quality Care at the End of Life by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Mansell joined Atlantic General Hospital in 1998 and has served as the director of supportive care services since 2000. During this time, she implemented the first pastoral care program at the hospital and oversaw the construction of the Showell Family Chapel.

In 2009, Mansell developed the organization’s Palliative Care Program and she was instrumental in launching the Telehealth Remote Patient Monitoring Program for patients with chronic diseases in 2017. She is a board certified clinical chaplain, community health worker and the hospital’s community educator for advanced directives, MOLST and end-of-life care. Mansell provides grief and bereavement counseling and remains active in oversight of the organization’s remote patient monitoring telehealth services. Mansell serves as facilitator of the Faith Partnership and is the chairperson of the Ethics Committee at the hospital.

“This appointment is a testament to Gail’s dedication to our community,” said Ann Bergey, vice president of quality and medical staff services at Atlantic General Hospital. “Our patients, families, associates and providers benefit daily from her knowledge and experience.”

The State Advisory Council on Quality Care at the End of Life was created in 2002 to study the impact of public policies on the provision of care to the dying and monitor trends in care for individuals with fatal illnesses. Mansell will serve a four-year term.

Expansion To Pennsylvania

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate has announced the brokerage area has expanded to include the state of Pennsylvania. The firm is now a licensed brokerage firm in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

With offices in Salisbury, Bethesda, Easton, Seaford, Del. and Onley, Va., the brokerage is a regional firm specializing in commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm provides advisory, brokerage, consultation, leasing and asset and property management services to clients in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

SVN|Miller Commercial is currently ranked seventh out of 200-plus international SVN® offices.

Blue Water Grows Portfolio

OCEAN CITY — Blue Water Development, a firm specializing in the development and management of campgrounds, hotels and attractions, recently announced the purchase of Key West, Fla.’s Lazy Lakes RV Resort, making it the latest venture in its ongoing partnership with Sun Outdoors.

Since acquiring the year-round campground in August, the outdoor hospitality leader has been developing plans to upgrade the unique waterfront parcel to an elite luxury RV and glamping resort, which will be known as Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key. Located just minutes to Key West and famed Duval Street, this property is Blue Water’s first campground in Florida and its second Florida property overall, joining the Comfort Inn & Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront.

“Key West is a high-barrier-to-entry market, so when this unique property became available, there was no question that we had to buy it,” said Todd Burbage, Blue Water’s Chief Executive Officer. “Transforming the existing Lazy Lakes RV Resort into the absolutely amazing Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key – one of the first to showcase the new Sun Outdoors brand – offered us the perfect opportunity to showcase the ‘Blue Water Way’ for transforming a property into what will become a premier campground. Sun has been, and continues to be, a great partner, and we’re looking forward to this ‘Sunshine State’ project.”

Surrounded by a seven-acre lake, the property’s signature peninsula will become the lifestyle-rich heart of the resort, featuring a community fire feature, water sports rentals, inflatable amenities, and more.

“I am excited to see what else Blue Water has in store for this campground,” said Robin Helfant, Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key General Manager. “Returning campers can expect everything the campground previously offered to be taken to an exciting new level. We are looking forward to working with the community as we maximize the campers’ experiences.”

Blue Water plans to create new ways for visitors to explore the property, which will eventually include an over-water walkway around the lake, revitalized landscaping, and an enhanced pool area. Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key will also feature 95 campsites with a mixture of both premium RV sites and park model cottages.

“We’re still in the very early planning stages, but we are beyond excited about the potential,” Burbage said. “We’re planning extensive updates and renovations to the existing campground to put our campers and glampers immediately into a Key West state of mind.”

Leadership Course Completed

SALISBURY — Dr. Chrys Egan, associate dean in Salisbury University’s Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts, recently graduated from the Leadership Maryland Class of 2021.

Egan was one of 49 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an

orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state.

Members originally were selected as the Class of 2020, but the program was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the events of the past two years, our communities greatly need connectedness, shared vision and resilient leadership, which makes our mission of empowering a diverse network of local leaders more important than ever,” said Renée Winsky president and chief executive officer of Leadership Maryland. “With the understanding, connections and clarity of purpose gained from their program experience, the 49 members of the Class of 2021 are now better poised to make a positive impact, and we look forward to seeing all they’ll accomplish for our state.”

In addition to her duties with the Fulton School, Egan is an SU professor of communication with more than 30 academic publications and 50 popular press articles on communication, leadership and culture.