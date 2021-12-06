Photo by Campos Media

SNOW HILL — A West Ocean City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison this month after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder for the stabbing of his roommate last year.

Said Espinal-Duenas, 33, of West Ocean City, on Aug. 19 pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder for the August 2020 incident. Back in court last Friday, Espinal-Duenas was sentenced by Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau Oglesby to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

On August 30, 2020, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) was called to assist the Maryland State Police (MSP) with a stabbing that had occurred at a residence on Harbor Road in West Ocean City. The victim was immediately transported via helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was effectively treated for multiple life-threatening stab wounds to his torso.

MSP troopers were able to identify the victim’s roommate, Espinal-Duenas, as the suspect and located him nearby with the assistance of witnesses. Witnesses informed investigators Espinal-Duenas had been angry because neighbors were complaining about him playing loud music.

The victim went to Espinal-Duenas’ room to ask him to be quiet. Espinal-Duenas knocked on the door, and when the victim opened it, Espinal-Duenas stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim’s juvenile son heard his father screaming in the bedroom and ran to help. At that point, the victim’s juvenile son saw Espinal-Duenas standing next to his injured father with a knife. The son then ran to another neighbor’s apartment to get help and contact the police.

Following sentencing last week, Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended emergency services personnel for their life-saving actions and thanked the MSP, WCBI, and Detective Clarke of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation. Heiser also praised Assistant State’s Attorney Jared Monteiro for his strong advocacy and thoughtful prosecution of the case.

“We are thankful that, with the help of his son’s quick thinking, first responders’ actions, and the medical staff’s dedication, the victim was able to recover from the serious injuries inflicted on him as a result of this terrible incident,” she said. “Those who might seek to do harm in our community should take note of this sentence and think again.”