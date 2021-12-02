The Worcester County Commissioners and members of the Robertson family gathered on the Worcester County Government Center steps to recognize the heroism of public safety personnel from the Maryland State Police Trooper 4 Paramedics, Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company, Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services, Stockton Volunteer Fire Company and Worcester County Emergency Services and Tidal Health and Johns Hopkins medical staff for their multi-agency response to rescue one-year-old Jackson who sustained a severe head injury in an ATV accident in Pocomoke in July.

Those pictured include, first row, Tidal Health interim Emergency Department Clinical Manager Elizabeth Townsend, mom Kortni, Carter, grandfather Shannon and Jackson Robertson, and MSP Sergeant Sean Thistle; second row, Tidal Health Emergency and Trauma Services Senior Director Angie Brittingham, grandmother Melinda Robertson, PCEMS Director Mike Thornton and PCVFC Chief Dickie Gladding; third row, WCES Director Billy Birch, Commissioners Diana Purnell and Chip Bertino and PCEMS Lead Paramedic Ryan McCready; and, fourth row, Commissioners Josh Nordstrom, Bud Church, Ted Elder and Jim Bunting.