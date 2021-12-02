Worcester 3rd Graders Learn Maps & Globes

Worcester Preparatory School’s third grade finished painting globe pumpkins as part of a term-long lesson in learning the concepts of maps and globes. Students learned how to read a map key, look for a compass, and identify different types of maps. To go along with the Halloween season, the globes were crafted out of pumpkins after students mastered identifying the seven continents, five oceans, equator and hemispheres. Students pictured with teacher Annie Seipp are Olivia Mason, Colt Duffie, Allen Martikyan, Mason Gerner, Tehal Pillai, Gavin Dennis, Bryan Anderson, Soloman Prosser, Eli Parker and Allie Kuon.