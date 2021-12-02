ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your curiosity might not be appreciated by everyone. Expect some resistance in getting answers to your questions. But stay with it. You need facts in order to make important decisions.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Some of the mystery surrounding your recent fiscal situation soon will be dispelled with a clear explanation. Use this new knowledge to help you chart a fresh financial course.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Start your holiday gift-buying now. This will help avoid problems caused by possible mid-December delays. A family member has important information.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Use a little more sense in how you plan to spend your end-of-the-year holiday dollars. Meanwhile, you continue to gain support for your stand on a workplace issue.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Wearing that big, loving Lion’s heart of yours on your sleeve leaves it unprotected. Let things develop a little more before you allow your emotions to spill over.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might feel you’re not ready to patch up an unraveled relationship. But the longer you wait, the more difficult it will be for all parties to take the first healing step.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your end-of-the-year holiday plans could be disrupted by something out of your control, but stay the course. Ultimately, things will settle back into a normal pace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your honest approach to a workplace project earns you both respect and credit from those in charge. Meanwhile, that personal problem still needs to be dealt with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Money could be a little tight this month. This means the usually bargain-oblivious Sagittarian should look for ways to save on end-of-the-year holidays.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Examine the facts, and you might find that it’s a wiser move to shift gears and redirect some of your goals before the end of the year. Someone close to you offers good advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Be careful that your generosity is not abused. Find out more, both about the special favors you might be asked to grant and who is asking for them.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’ve come through a recent rough time in great shape. Congratulations. Now go out and enjoy your well-earned rewards. More good news comes in mid-December.

BORN THIS WEEK: You aim for truth, and you usually find it. Your honesty earns you the friendship and respect of others.(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.