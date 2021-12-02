Elizabeth Sledz Kangas

BERLIN — Elizabeth “Betty” Sledz Kangas died at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 81 years old after a brief illness, while struggling with dementia.

Born on Feb. 27, 1940, Elizabeth was the daughter of Michael John Sledz and Veronica Sledz, and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. Elizabeth was a proud graduate of Seton High School, Baltimore, and the former Villa Julie College in Stevenson.

An avid reader, Elizabeth was well-known for her impeccable grammar and handwriting, love of cats and the beach, particularly Ocean City, ability to play the piano beautifully and strong work ethic. She delighted in watching her grandchildren grow up. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Luke’s Ocean City, St. Mark’s Church, Fallston Maryland and St. Ignatius Church, Baltimore, Maryland. Though Elizabeth spent most of her adult life as a resident of Harford County, Maryland, she retired to the DelMarVa beaches to be closer to her grandchildren.

She was preceded in her death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Thomas William Kangas (d.1994), dear son, Peter Michael Kangas (d.2021), sister Joan Veronica Rhea (d.1992) and brother Michael J. Sledz Jr. (n.d.) and her parents (n.d.).

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Thomas Kangas, and her husband, Frederick Canam, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, her daughter in law, Gwen Humphries Kangas, and her grandchildren, Tommy and Eleni Kangas, all of Frankford, Delaware.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date; please contact a family member for more information. Memorial gifts may be made to McDaniel College, the former Western Maryland College, where both of her children went to college: 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md. 21157; https://www.mcdaniel.edu/alumni/giving

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Marilyn Guerrieri Levinson

FENWICK ISLAND — Marilyn Guerrieri Levinson passed away peacefully at her home in Fenwick Island, Del. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Born March 18,1926 to Faye and Michael Guerrieri in Brooklyn, N.Y. she moved to Berlin with her family as a young girl.

Marilyn married Marvin Levinson and moved to Salisbury where they raised three daughters, Deborah, Shelley and Beth. She was active in Beth Israel Synagogue, Hadassah, Junior Board and many other charitable organizations.

After moving to Fenwick Island, Marilyn continued to be active, and enjoyed The Lunch Bunch and the Women’s Club of Keenwick. She was full of adventure, spunk and had a great fashion sense.

Marilyn and Marvin traveled the world missing very few countries. Most recently in her 90’s Marilyn traveled to Lake Tahoe, Costa Rica and Florida all to celebrate her grandchildren’s weddings. Marilyn’s greatest joy and happiness came from her grandchildren — they could do no wrong.

Marilyn is survived by her three daughters, five grandchildren and their spouses, six great-grandchildren, her brother and a sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her husband.

A private service was held on Nov. 19, 2021.

Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963 or Temple Bat Yam, 11036 Worcester Hwy, Berlin Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.

Frances Elizabeth Grafton

OCEAN CITY — Beloved aunt, cousin and friend, Frances (Fran) Elizabeth Grafton, age 75, of Ocean City, died peacefully at home, on Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends. The world is diminished without her shining light of love and care for so many. Her family and friends cherish memories of her limitless caring and generosity.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Burlin Alfred and Elizabeth Ceclia (née Hall) Grafton. Fran was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Alfred Burlin Grafton.

Fran was a life-long nurse and care-taker, often commenting she was born to be a nurse. After graduating from Eastern High School in 1964, she completed the Catonsville Community College Registered Nursing program, obtaining her registered nurse’s license in 1973. Fran began her long career as a pediatric nurse with The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore. She was devoted to the children she served, continuing to commute to Baltimore for her nursing shifts after she moved to Ocean City in 1977. She made the long commute for several years before shifting her focus to support her cousins, Joe and Marie Hall, in their restaurant and hotel businesses in Ocean City. In 1993, she returned to nursing full-time and joined Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin as a pediatric nurse in their outpatient clinic. She retired from Atlantic General in late 2012, after 20 years of service and touching many lives.

Fran, true to her word, never truly retired nor slowed down. After leaving Atlantic General, she partnered in 2013 with Drs. Melissa and Glenn Arzadon to establish Arzadon Family Medicine in Ocean Pines. She also continued to support the Hall family businesses until the closure of Hall’s Restaurant in 2016.

Fran was well-known and well-loved in the community. Wherever she went, she would recognize a child she once treated and immunized, a family for whom she cared, a former Hall’s employee or someone whose life she touched with her generosity of spirit and caring.

Fran loved all things Disney, Ocean City, and Coca-Cola. She will be fondly remembered for her Coca-Cola kitchen, her Hummel and Disney collections. The Ocean City scenes in her front bay window were marveled at and enjoyed by friends and tourists alike.

Fran leaves her cherished nephews, Darryl (Debra) Grafton of Fenwick Island, Del. and David (Karla) Grafton of Hartford, Conn.; her beloved cousin Catherine (Tony) Hall Devereaux and their daughter, Lilly of Ocean Pines, cousins Jeanne (Henry) Hall Conley of Solomons and Len (Linda) Hall of Ocean Pines; her dearest friend of 70 years, since kindergarten, Nancy Mendez of Ocean Pines; and her closest family friends, the Oberdorfer family of Minneapolis, Minn. She also leaves her great-nephews and great-niece, as well as numerous other family and friends, too many to name.

In lieu of services or flowers, donations may be made in Fran’s memory to Coastal Hospice, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, or The Cricket Center of Worcester County.

The Grafton and Hall families are deeply appreciative of and thankful to the many family and friends who banded together to ease Fran’s final days. The families extend a special thank you to the teams of caregivers at Tidal Health and Coastal Hospice.

Arleen Linda Pace

REISTERSTOWN/BERLIN — Arleen Linda Pace, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Gull Creek Senior Living in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Neistadt) Witt. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Pace, and children, Robin Thomas, and her children Brandon and Brooke Feuerman and Jake Thomas, and son Jonathan Bloom and his wife Stephanie and their children Colin and Lucas Bloom.

Arleen had been a business woman, owning and operating AK Neckwear in Ocean City. She was also renowned for her dedication to the Ocean City Coupon Book. She adored living in Ocean City with her loving husband and two cats, Benji and Baby.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Rd, Timonium, Md. 21093. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. at Temple Bat Yam near Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, Md. 21093. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.