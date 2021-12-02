The latest visual for the redevelopment earns high marks this week. Submitted Rendering

BERLIN – With updated renderings presented this week, the Berlin Historic District Commission approved renovation plans for the building at the corner of William and Pitts streets.

Though the commission okayed the changes to the former Goober’s Restaurant building last month, that approval was contingent on a look at updated renderings. Commission members said this week they liked what they saw.

“I opened it up and I was like wow this is what I wanted to see,” commission member Nornie Bunting said. “This is what my eye was looking for. I like it.”

The commission met in October and November to consider plans for the renovation of the corner building. Their concerns that the changes fit the town’s historic nature prompted the latest rendition, which features stucco and an awning.

Marcos Lopez and Brandon Tolan, who plan to open 410 Social Eatery and Barroom in the space, told the commission this week they wanted to maintain the town’s character and have their restaurant serve as a cornerstone in the community.

Bunting was quick to praise the new rendering, which features improvements but keeps the building recognizable. Commission member Mary Moore agreed, saying, “I think it’s really great.”

She said the latest proposal didn’t try to make the building something it was not. Commission member John Holloway agreed, saying, “It preserves the look of the building.”

Commission member Robert Poli also praised the design.

“I really like the fact this building is basically helping to restore the historical nature of this town,” he said. “I like the contrasting colors. I like the way it fits in. … It’s going to extend Main Street right down to Pitts and William Street.”

Commission Chair Carol Rose said she liked the lighting proposed as well as the illuminated sign planned.