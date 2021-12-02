WEST OCEAN CITY – A new cake bake-off competition is expected to raise funds and awareness for the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, organizers will host the First Annual Christmas Cake Bake-Off for a Cause, a fundraiser to benefit the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the Surfside Rooster, the event will feature local bakers participating in a cake competition, as well as a Stocking Raffle and activities for the whole family.

“I think this is going to be a really exciting event,” said organizer Samantha Flynn, “and I think it will be a fun day for both our participants and attendees.”

Flynn said money raised will be used to support and raise awareness for the chamber. Specifically, the fundraiser will allow the chamber to fully fund a membership for one LGBT+ professional and produce more programs in the community.

“They want to create more visibility and awareness here on the Eastern Shore,” she said.

Flynn said she met chamber representatives at a recent networking event across the Bay Bridge. That encounter, she noted, led to the creation of the Christmas Cake Bake-Off.

“They were telling us how they were pretty new, and that they were trying to make an impact on the entirety of Maryland but didn’t have a lot of representation on the Eastern Shore,” she explained. “I decided to network with them and create ideas to not only bring them visibility to start building their chamber on this side of the bridge, but also be able to create a fundraising event to help support them.”

Flynn said the bake-off competition will feature two categories. The cake creation category, she noted, will judge cakes based on their appearance, while a flavor category will judge cakes based on their taste.

“It will be regulated under Maryland cottage food laws, so it will be prepackaged and ready to be consumed …,” she said. “They will be able to vote for their favorite flavor and taste the creations.”

Flynn added the event will also feature vendors, as well as a Stocking Raffle with prizes from local businesses. Other activities include a photo opportunity with Santa, and a gingerbread cookie decorating event for kids.

“People can show up, or they can get pre-registration tickets,” Flynn added. “The event is free to attend, but the tickets just ensure a spot … Space is limited.”

Flynn encouraged everyone to attend. She said she hopes to make the bake-off competition an annual fundraiser and grow the chamber’s presence on the Eastern Shore with the introduction of new events.

“The chamber creates connections among LGBT+ businesses and government and community entities,” she said, “and creates inclusivity, fairness and prosperity within the community and in the business world.”

The First Annual Christmas Cake Bake-Off for a Cause will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 3-6 p.m. For more information, or to register to attend, visit “The First Annual OC Christmas Cake Bake-Off for a Cause” Eventbrite page, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-first-annual-oc-christmas-cake-bake-off-for-a-cause-tickets-204124571087?fbclid=IwAR3RaXvqD8oykT6BvRqzoWKhG9i4PozaVyof8iM8Lt1f-vh8HND1JTDia6E.

Organizers are also looking for two more bakers and two more vendors to participate in the event. For more information, email occhristmasbakeoff@gmail.com.

“Everyone is excited to be part of this event,” Flynn said.