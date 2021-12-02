Cricket Center Director Speaks At Kiwanis Meeting

by
Cricket Center Director Speaks At Kiwanis Meeting

Cricket Center Executive Director Wendy Myers and her service dog Josiah spoke at a Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City weekly breakfast meeting. Above, Club President-Elect Bob Wolfing presented a $500 check to Myers as Josiah takes it all in. The Cricket Center provides child and non-offending family members support, crisis intervention, trauma based therapy and medical intervention. It is located at the Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.