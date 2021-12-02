OCEAN CITY — In somewhat of a break from policy, resort officials this week acknowledged the lone bid for a bulkhead replacement project along the bay at 4th Street.

The Mayor and Council had before them a bid opening for the repair and replacement of the town-owned bulkhead along the bay at 4th Street and Chicago Avenue. When City Manager Doug Miller and Council Secretary Tony DeLuca got to the podium in the council chambers, there was only one bid to open. Typically, if there is only a single bid for a capital project, the council rejects the bid and re-advertises the project for a second bidding cycle.

“We did only receive one bid for this project,” City Engineer Terry McGean said. “It was advertised extensively. We did have a good turnout at the pre-bid meeting.”

McGean explained the lone bid was from a reputable firm, Murtech, with whom the town has contracted extensively in the past.

Despite the town’s informal policy on opening single bids for projects, McGean recommended moving forward with bid opening on Tuesday.

“My recommendation would be to open the single bid,” he said. “If Murtech is unable to do this within budget, I’m going to have to redesign the project and the scope wouldn’t change substantially. It’s not like they would have a competitive advantage if it was rebid.”

The failing bulkhead at 4th Street and Chicago Avenue was listed as a “critical” project in the fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan approved earlier this year. It was budgeted at $450,000. Breaking from policy, the council voted to open the single bid from Murtech, which came in at $451,647.

The council voted unanimously to acknowledge the lone bid for the 4th Street bulkhead project and remanded it to staff for further review and a recommendation.