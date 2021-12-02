BERLIN – Buckingham Elementary School’s PTA is seeking community support for a variety of events this month.

After weeks of work creating the school’s float for the Berlin Christmas Parade, Buckingham’s PTA volunteers aren’t slowing down yet. The organization has a fundraiser at Flagship Cinemas on Dec. 11 and is collecting supplies through next week for Santa’s Workshop, a school event that lets kids buy gifts for their family members for $1.

Each year, the PTA raises money to support various causes at the Berlin school. Last year, the group’s efforts (along with support from the Berlin Arts and Entertainment Committee and the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club) helped buy a kiln for Buckingham’s art department.

“The school appreciates all of the support from the community,” said Donna Pellinger, PTA president. “Otherwise these projects wouldn’t be possible.”

The PTA is inviting families to Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City on Dec. 11 for a showing of “Polar Express.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. movie and families are encouraged to come in their pajamas.

“We’re asking for a donation of $5,” Pellinger said. “Flagship Cinemas is being very generous in opening their doors.”

The PTA is also currently collection donations of gift bags, tape, fine-point Sharpies and gift tags to be used during Santa’s Workshop. Donations can be dropped off at the school.

The event, held at Buckingham Dec. 13, 14,15 and 16, give kids a chance to buy gifts for their family members.

“It teaches them about giving,” Pellinger said.

The PTA recently completed fundraisers at Five Below and Chick-fil-A. The various efforts are geared toward providing funding to help Buckingham with a new project, One Grade One Book.

“We have One School One Book but this one is specifically targeted for certain grades,” Pellinger said.

The PTA also helps out annually in purchasing field day shirts and setting up teacher appreciation events. Pellinger said the group is grateful for the community support that allows the organization to continue to help the school. For more information, visit the Buckingham Elementary School’s PTA page on Facebook.