ACT Visits MacWha’s Science Class

Verena Chase with Assateague Coastal Trust’s Coast Kids program recently visited Lindsey MacWha’s sixth grade science class to present “What’s in the Water”. During the program students learned about point and non-point sources of water pollution, and how to perform basic water quality measurements. Pictured, from left, are Samantha Kuon, Eva Tekmen, Lily Lenhard, Lexi Davis, John Lynch, Arianna Dorfler, Noa Bouzaglo, Brooke Moore, Chase, Elena Gjoni, Vivien Ruggerio, Blair Moore, Nora Gorfinkel, Rani Yonker, Scarlett Shimko and MacWha.