File Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly pulling a knife on another man following a road rage incident.

Around 5:15 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a citizen report of a road rage incident resulting in a hit-and-run property damage crash. The victim reportedly told police Scott Williamson, 44, of Berlin, was driving a van southbound on Route 1 into Ocean City..

The victim, who was operating a pickup truck made a lane change in front of Williamson, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Williamson became enraged. The victim reportedly told police Williamson, at first, followed him closely from the rear.

According to police reports, Williamson then sped up to the left side of the victim’s vehicle and jerked his van into the victim’s pickup truck, causing the mirrors of each vehicle to strike each other. The victim reported called the police at that point. The two vehicles continued south before stopping at a convenience store at 85th Street.

According to police reports, Williamson exited the driver’s side of his van with a knife in his hand, walked quickly toward the victim and opened the knife blade in an animated fashion. Williamson reportedly got within a foot of the victim, who was still in his vehicle with the doors locked. Williamson pointed the knife at the victim and yelled “Come on, get out of the truck,” according to police reports. Williamson then went back to his van, got a cell phone and re-engaged the victim by beginning to film him with it, according to police reports.

Officers arrived and reportedly saw Williamson get in the driver’s seat of the van. When Williamson realized the police presence, he crawled under his van, according to police reports. An officer approached Williamson with his handgun drawn and ordered him to put his hands on his head. Williamson complied, and he was taken into custody without incident. The officer observed in plain view the knife in the center console.

OCPD officers obtained witness statements and checked video footage from the convenience store, which corroborated the victim’s story, according to police reports.

Williamson reportedly told police, “Yes, I grabbed that knife like an idiot.” Williamson said he held the knife in his right hand as he approached the victim, but the blade was not extended, according to police reports. He reportedly told police he used the knife to ensure the victim left him alone.

Williamson was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and numerous traffic violations.