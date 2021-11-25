Worcester Preparatory School’s 10th Grade held the annual Fall Fun Festival for lower school students to enjoy as well as raise money for the class. Sophomores created their own game stations for the lower school grades to play, including the equipment, rules of play and the number of tickets per game. They also brought in candy, treats and prizes! Multiple games were provided, such as bowling, musical spots, lacrosse, basketball, scooter racing, candy corn obstacle course, frisbee and fortune telling. Below right, Sara Freih, Esi Mehilli, Natasha Richter and Moorea Phillips are pictured with grade sponsor teacher Bianca Geesaman. Below left, Carter Merryman and Emery Anthony had their faces painted during the festival. Top right, Brooke Arnold reaches for her prize at Hunter Simons’ station. Top left, Evelyn Westman, Ava Conaway and Maggie McCabe told fortunes at the festival.