ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Keep those sharp Sheep eyes focused on a hazy situation. As things begin to clear up, you’ll find a sharper picture emerging, showing something you’ll need to know.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Watch your expenses through the end of the month. Later, you’ll be glad to have extra money to pay for something that will make an acquisitive Bovine’s heart beat faster.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re now ready to make that oft-deferred commitment, if you still believe it’s what you want. Don’t be afraid to change your mind if you feel you should go in another direction.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Now that you are moving on with your life after that recent disappointment, how about reactivating your travel plans and taking someone special along with you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Many new friends come into your personal life, which suits all of you social Lions just fine. However, one new friend might make demands that you could find difficult to deal with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Communication doesn’t exist unless it’s two-way. So, if you’re getting no replies to the signals you’re sending, it could be time to look for someone more receptive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A workplace complication that you thought was ironed out develops new wrinkles that need attention. Meanwhile, expect continuing improvement in your home life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A tense personal problem needs to be talked out before someone decides to walk out. Resist making decisions until full explanations are offered from both sides.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A technological glitch that caused problems recently will soon be repaired, and life can return to normal. A colleague has a surprising message to deliver.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your partner might feel that you haven’t been as open with him or her as you should be. Deal with this now, before it turns into something more difficult to handle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Good news: Many of the stumbling blocks that affected the progress of some of your career projects are fading away. Things also start to look up on the home front.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’ll need that strong Piscean pluck to get through waters that will be turbulent for a while. A more positive aspect soon emerges, along with some welcome news.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are zealous in the pursuit of truth. You would make an excellent research scientist.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.