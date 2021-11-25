Ocean City has had its share of colorful characters over the years. The blind musicians Tex, with his 10-gallon hat, and Shorty, with his banjo and dog Mandy; “Pop” Wendling with over 200 Popeye tattoos and his novelty joke shop; and the late Boardwalk Elvis (who passed away this year) were just a few of the folks who made memories for all those who love Ocean City.

One of the most popular characters in the 1970s was Roy Beckett whose claim to fame was playing a kazoo while standing on his head. Roy lived with his sister in Snow Hill and would catch a daily ride to Ocean City where in addition to performing his act on the Boardwalk he worked for Hall’s Restaurant.

Roy Beckett has not been seen for many years but his legend lives on as part of “Vanishing Ocean City.” It is a certainty that other unique and interesting characters will always be around to entertain future Boardwalk visitors.

Photo by John “Wonder” Wright