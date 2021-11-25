Things I Like – November 26, 2021

by

Close football games on Thanksgiving

Assateague scenery photos

No jacket days in November

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

Easy to understand tech articles

Thanksgiving leftovers

A personalized autograph in a book

A fountain drink with crushed ice

Remembering memorable words of advice

Teens not obsessed with their phones

Friday lunches with my wife

My son practicing on his drums

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.