Greenwoods Collect & Donate 444 Pairs Of Glasses To OC Lions

Through Stephen Decatur High School, the Greenwood family collected and donated 444 pairs of glasses to the Ocean City Lions Club for Community Service. Pictured, from left, are Past District Governor Norm Cathell, Abby (senior), Charlie (10th grade), Jack (11th), Gail Greenwood and  OC Lion Past President John Topfer.