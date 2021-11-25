BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s magical late run through the state playoffs came to an end last weekend with a 28-14 loss to Huntingtown in the state 2A-Region quarterfinals.

The Decatur offense had been hot all year, piling up yardage and points throughout the season. To beat Huntingtown, that trend would have to continue for the Seahawks, but it wasn’t meant to be last Friday on the road.

The two teams battled back and forth through the first half, but neither team would get on the board as the game was tied at 0-0 after two quarters. Huntingtown broke the ice first with an 82-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Decatur responded quickly and tied the game on a seven-yard touchdown run by Caden Shockley to make it 7-7.

That was pretty much it for Decatur offensively the rest of the way. Shockley’s touchdown run was uncharacteristically the only offensive score for the Seahawks on the night. Throughout the season, the Seahawks typically went up and down the field and score points quickly and in bunches, but the Huntingtown defense was just too much for Decatur last Friday.

Meanwhile, Huntingtown got its offense cranked up late after being held scoreless by Decatur through two quarters. Huntingtown scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to begin to pull away with a 28-7 lead. Decatur got a kickoff return for a touchdown late by Zimere Handy to cut the lead to 28-14, but the damage had been done and Huntingtown closed out Decatur to advance.

Snelsire, who had been outstanding all season and led or was near the top in several passing categories in the state, statistically had a challenging night against Huntingtown. He finished with 21 completions on 42 attempts with no touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran the ball six times for 17 yards.

Handy was the leading rusher for the Seahawks with 10 carries for 35 yards. He also had the kickoff return for a touchdown late in the game. Shockley had just one carry for seven yards, but it resulted in Decatur’s only rushing touchdown. Luke Mergott caught six passes for 102 yards, while Marqui Henry had four catches for 13 yards. Handy finished with six catches for 29 yards.

The loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a remarkable season for the Seahawks. Decatur finished the regular season with a 6-3 record and at one point won four straight. The Seahawks routed Queen Anne’s, 42-6, in its playoff opener for its first home playoff win in 17 years. In its second playoff game on the road, Decatur edged Bayside South rival Wicomico, 30-27, on a late field goal to advance to the state quarterfinals against Huntingtown.