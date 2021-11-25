Pictured at a recent awarding of grants ceremony are, back from left, Steve Parsons of Coldwell Banker, JoAnn Blackmon of the Epoch Dream Center, Rhonda Evans of ERA Martin, Leslie Zimmerman of the Alzheimer’s Association, Michael Dyer of United Needs and Abilities, Chuck Shorley of Shore-Lea Realty, Rusty Mumford of the Community Players of Salisbury, Gary Finley of Finley Appraisals and Aurelio Giannitti of Wicomico Libraries; and front, Bernie Flax of Coastal Life Realty, Kim Nock of the Humane Society, Darla the Dog, Sara Bianco of ERA Martin and Cam Bunting of Bunting Realty. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) has announced it has awarded $4,750 in grants to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation during its latest round of funding. This year to date the foundation has awarded $13,750.

Received grants in the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation’s latest round of funding were the Alzheimer’s Association of the Eastern Shore, Community Players of Salisbury, Epoch Dream Center, Humane Society of Wicomico County, United Needs and Abilities and Wicomico Libraries Reader Van.

The Coastal REALTORS® Foundation is a charitable fund held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The association raises money for the fund through an annual charity golf tournament as well as other efforts throughout the year. The fund is accessible to members of Coastal through an application process administered by the association and reviewed by a committee of members. Grant recipients must be 501(c)3 organizations and must be located in Somerset, Wicomico, or Worcester counties.

“This is our foundation’s third year and we are very honored and excited to continue to give back to the Lower Shore especially during COVID when so many people and organizations are struggling,” said Coastal President Grace Masten. “Our annual golf tournament raised $12,000 this year and we look forward to continuing to support the causes important to our members and the community.”

Grants are awarded three times a year, and the next deadline is Feb. 15, 2022.