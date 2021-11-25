NEWARK– Pocomoke High School is expected to have a new turf field in place by next school year.

The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to spend $717,113 to replace the turf field at Pocomoke High School.

“We’re requesting Board of Education approval to replace the turf field at the home of the new Maryland state 1A field hockey champion, Pocomoke High School,” said Sam Slacum, the school system’s maintenance and operations manager.

Slacum said he was seeking the board’s approval of a $717,113 contract with Field Turf USA that was done through the Keystone Purchasing Network. According to documents in the board packet, KPN provides predetermined preferential pricing through approved vendors. Because the products have been bid at the national level, individual schools don’t have to duplicate the bidding process.

The existing turf field at Pocomoke was installed when the school’s renovation and addition was completed in 2010.

“Degradation from the elements and ultraviolet light have deteriorated the playing surface to the point it must be replaced,” a report to the board reads.