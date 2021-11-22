File photo

NEWARK – School system officials unveiled two calendar options this month for the next school year.

At the November meeting of the Worcester County Board of Education, school system officials presented two calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year. One calendar ends the academic year June 8 while the other, which features longer breaks, ends the school year June 20.

“We intend to publicize these calendar options as soon as possible alongside that traditional survey tool that we use to give all of our stakeholders the opportunity to weigh in on what option they prefer and any suggestions they may have,” said Carrie Sterrs, the school system’s coordinator of public relations and special programs.

Each fall, officials present the school board with at least two calendar options. One option aims to end the school year as early as possible while the other features longer breaks.

“These two proposals for our 2022-2023 calendar were designed to meet state and local requirements while maintaining those focus areas our stakeholders most often choose between,” Sterrs said. “I want to note that with both proposals three inclement weather days are built into the end of the school year however as we’ve done this year as well as last year’s process, we note that beyond those three days it’s our intention as a board not to further alter the calendar with any closures but to transition to distance learning.”

The calendar geared toward early release features a start date of Sept. 6.

“The first proposal seeks end of the school year as early as possible in June,” Sterrs said. “Highlights from this proposal include a winter break kicking off with an early dismissal on Friday Dec. 23 with students returning on Jan. 2. Spring break is extended for students with an early dismissal day prior to a professional day as well as state mandated holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday. This calendar potentially ends the school year on June 8.”

The second proposal also features a Sept. 6 school start.

“In the second proposal, which intends to provide more frequent or longer breaks, you see a full week break for Thanksgiving, a week and a half winter break in December and the addition of two days to spring break in April,” Sterrs said. “This calendar would potentially end the schoolyear on June 20.”

Now that the proposals have been presented to the board, the school system is preparing to release a survey to gauge community input. Sterrs will return to the board with survey results and a recommendation from the superintendent in early 2022.