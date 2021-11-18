BERLIN– Local officials celebrated the start of construction of a new wing at Stephen Decatur Middle School with a groundbreaking ceremony this week.

School system representatives and elected officials gathered at Stephen Decatur Middle Wednesday morning to celebrate the start of construction of the school’s long-awaited addition.

“Certainly it is a very, very proud day,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said. “We all recognize that this addition is a project this school has needed practically since its doors opened in 1997.”

The $11 million addition has been identified as a need by school system officials for years, as the middle school has nine portable classrooms and was crowded when it opened. Funding constraints limited the size of the structure built in 1997.

“At that time we projected how the north end community would grow, and while the initial project didn’t ultimately include this necessary 25,000 square foot addition, we are grateful to be able to add this much needed space today,” Taylor said. “One of our board members, Dr. Jon Andes, one of his first projects as superintendent was to build Stephen Decatur Middle School. Twenty-plus years later I’m trying to finish it for Dr. Andes.”

Principal Lynne Barton thanked Taylor as well as everyone who supported the project.

“The journey to this day has been one filled with great promise, hard work and partnership by everyone here today,” she said.

The 25,000-square-foot addition will provide the school with 12 additional classrooms, four science labs, meeting and prep space and additional storage space — for general use as well as for the middle school’s renowned band program.

“This addition also represents upgrades in two critical areas as well — safety and technology,” Taylor said. “First, the renovation includes the elimination of nine portable classrooms and the creation of a secure entry vestibule much like the one built as part of Showell Elementary School.”

Taylor praised the school system’s relationship with Becker Morgan Group and Whiting-Turner Contracting and thanked elected officials — the Worcester County Board of Education and the Worcester County Commissioners as well as the Eastern Shore Delegation — for their support for the project.

“I have to say that being a part of events like today’s groundbreaking is truly the joyous part of being a member of our board of education…,” said Elena McComas, president of the school board. “Thank you to all of you here today, and know that no matter your role in this project, your work here will forever make a positive imprint on our community and we are incredibly grateful.”