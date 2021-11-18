BERLIN — Members of the Ocean Pines Men’s and Ladies’ Golf Associations joined Atlantic General leadership and staff last week to present a generous donation of $2,367 to the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center.

The annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament raises funds to provide women of the Eastern Shore community with crucial healthcare services, such as mammograms, especially for those who may not be able to afford these lifesaving screenings. Over the last 11 years, the contributions have totaled over $16,000.

The Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, and it is community support such as that shown by the Ocean Pines Golf Associations that allows Atlantic General to continue providing the accessible, high-quality care required.