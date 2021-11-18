BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s magical run through the state playoffs continued last weekend with a dramatic 30-27 win over Bayside South rival Wicomico to advance.

The Seahawks beat Queen Anne’s, 42-6, in its first home playoff game in 17 years. This time it was the Seahawks winning in dramatic fashion with a field goal from Brogan Eastlack with just 13 seconds remaining.

Decatur led 10-6 after one quarter and took a 17-12 lead into halftime. Eastlack tied the game at 20-20 with a long 44-yard field goal just before the end of the third quarter. Wicomico took a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but Decatur drove down the field and tied the game with six minutes left on a touchdown pass from Ashten Snelsire to Gavin Solito. On Wicomico’s next possession, Solito intercepted a pass and set up the Decatur offense with another opportunity with around six minutes left.

Again, Snelsire led the Decatur offense right down the field inside the Wicomico 10-yard line. With 13 second left in the game, Decatur trotted out Eastlack again and the placekicker delivered a 22-yard field goal to secure the win for Decatur.

With the win, the Seahawks advanced in the state 2A-East region playoffs. The remaining teams were re-seeded after last weekend’s round of games and Decatur drew familiar foe Kent Island in the state quarterfinals.

Snelsire went 23-46 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Zimere Handy led all rushers with 96 yards on 17 carries. Solito caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, Brycen Coleman caught five passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, Luke Mergott caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Eastlack was the hero, however, converting all three extra point attempts and converting all three field goal attempts, including the game-winner with 13 seconds left in the contest.