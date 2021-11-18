Decatur Stuns Wicomico On Late Field Goal

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s magical run through the state playoffs continued last weekend with a dramatic 30-27 win over Bayside South rival Wicomico to advance.

The Seahawks beat Queen Anne’s, 42-6, in its first home playoff game in 17 years. This time it was the Seahawks winning in dramatic fashion with a field goal from Brogan Eastlack with just 13 seconds remaining.

Decatur led 10-6 after one quarter and took a 17-12 lead into halftime. Eastlack tied the game at 20-20 with a long 44-yard field goal just before the end of the third quarter. Wicomico took a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but Decatur drove down the field and tied the game with six minutes left on a touchdown pass from Ashten Snelsire to Gavin Solito. On Wicomico’s next possession, Solito intercepted a pass and set up the Decatur offense with another opportunity with around six minutes left.

Again, Snelsire led the Decatur offense right down the field inside the Wicomico 10-yard line. With 13 second left in the game, Decatur trotted out Eastlack again and the placekicker delivered a 22-yard field goal to secure the win for Decatur.

With the win, the Seahawks advanced in the state 2A-East region playoffs. The remaining teams were re-seeded after last weekend’s round of games and Decatur drew familiar foe Kent Island in the state quarterfinals.

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Snelsire went 23-46 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Zimere Handy led all rushers with 96 yards on 17 carries. Solito caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, Brycen Coleman caught five passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, Luke Mergott caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Eastlack was the hero, however, converting all three extra point attempts and converting all three field goal attempts, including the game-winner with 13 seconds left in the contest.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.