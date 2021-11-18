Hotel Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A White Plains, Md. man was arrested last week after allegedly punching his girlfriend and then refusing to leave the hotel property where the alleged incident occurred.

Around 9:10 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel at 16th Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officer met with a female victim in the hallway on the second floor, who informed the officer she had arrived that day in Ocean City with her fiancé, identified as Carl Jones, 43, of White Plains, Md., and that they were scheduled to return the following day, according to police reports.

According to police reports, the victim told the officer she had been arguing with Jones over the last few weeks and the overnight trip to Ocean City was an attempt to mend their relationship. The victim reportedly told police the couple had returned to their hotel after visiting the casino and the argument escalated.

The victim told officers she was lying in bed when Jones struck her in the head with his fist, according to police reports. The victim immediately exited the room and called police. The victim told police she did not wish to be evaluated by Ocean City EMS, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Jones had been physical with her in the past, and that she had applied for a protective order in October, but had not followed through with it.

OCPD officers went to the couple’s room on the second floor and Jones briefly greeted them before closing the door and not re-opening it, according to police reports. OCPD officers reportedly knocked on the door for about 40 minutes to no avail.

Meanwhile, a female came out of another room on the second floor and asked officers what was going on and is everything okay, according to police reports. The woman told police she had small children in her room and asked OCPD officers if they had anything to worry about, according to police reports. The officers assured the witness she did not have anything to worry about.

The victim told police her belongings were still in the room, including her dog, according to police reports. The hotel manager told OCPD officers Jones was no longer welcome on the property and that she wanted him trespassed. The hotel manager provided the victim with another key to her room and she returned to the room with OCPD officers.

The officers utilized the key, but learned Jones had allegedly secured the door from inside with the privacy latch. A hotel maintenance worker arrived and was able to open the door latch, according to police reports. OCPD officers entered and found Jones seated in a chair on the balcony. Jones was instructed to pack his belongings, exit the room and leave the hotel property.

Jones complied and began packing his bag, according to police reports. As he exited the room, he dropped his bag and placed his hands behind his back, saying “Isn’t that what you want?” according to police reports. The officers informed Jones he was free to leave the hotel.

By now, Jones was on a video phone call with another unknown male who advised him just to leave the hotel, according to police reports. Jones reportedly yelled to the other man, “I don’t want to get shot in the [expletive deleted] back,” and “I don’t want to take a bullet in the back,” according to police reports.

Eventually, Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Disorderly, Weapons Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Dagsboro man was arrested last week after allegedly stumbling down Philadelphia Avenue, running into another pedestrian and later found with an illegal weapon on his person.

Around 2:05 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 15th Street observed a male suspect later identified as Zachary Ralph, 37, of Dagsboro, allegedly staggering northbound on the southbound sidewalk of Philadelphia Avenue. As the officer observed, another unidentified male was walking south on the southbound sidewalk.

According to police reports, as the male approached, Ralph began to lean on the man’s shoulders. While of the officer observed, the unidentified male jump back and appeared to be disturbed by the behavior of Ralph, whom he apparently did not know, according to police reports.

The officer encountered both men and asked the unidentified male if he was injured during the incident. The male said he was not, but pointed to Ralph and told the officer he should not be out on the street in his condition, according to police reports.

The officer approached Ralph and found him to be in an intoxicated condition, according to police reports. Ralph was reportedly swaying from side to side and raised his arms in order to keep his balance. Based on his observations, the officer arrested Ralph at that point for disorderly conduct and intoxicated endangerment.

During a search incident to the arrest, the officer reportedly located a pocket knife clipped to a portion of Ralph’s belt. The knife had a lever, and when the officer switched the lever, a three-plus-inch blade emerged from the handle, according to police reports. The spring-assisted knife was in violation of the town’s weapons ordinance and additional charges were tacked on.

Suspended Sentence For Melee

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man, arrested in August on assault and theft charges last weekend after scrapping with his girlfriend and her teenage daughters over a backpack at a downtown hotel, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 180 days, all of which was suspended.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel and 9th Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officer arrived and met with a female victim who reported her boyfriend, later identified as Matthew Jackson, 41, of York, Pa., had assaulted her and her children, according to police reports. The victim advised police Jackson had allegedly left the area with her son.

According to police reports, the victim said she returned to their hotel room and found Jackson rummaging through her daughter’s luggage. An argument ensued and the victim told Jackson to leave the room, according to police reports. When the victim began packing Jackson’s belongings, he reportedly grabbed her face and pushed her backward, causing her to hit the corner of a wall and fall to the floor in the kitchen area.

According to police reports, Jackson grabbed the victim’s backpack in which were all of the victim’s personal belongings, including cash, driver’s license, credit cards, vehicle keys and other keys. The victim reportedly told police she got off the floor and attempted to get the backpack back from Jackson.

The victim told police her two teenage daughters also attempted to grab the backpack from Jackson and a physical altercation occurred that spilled from the room and into the hotel hallway. The officer was able to obtain video surveillance footage from the hotel hallway.

In the video, Jackson is seen backing away from the two teenage girls with the backpack while they pursued him, according to police reports. The video reportedly shows one of the teenage girls slapping Jackson in the face before he violently shoves the teen against a wall and knocking her to the floor in the hallway, according to police reports.

The altercation between Jackson, the victim and the teenage girls continues through the length of the hotel video surveillance footage until it leaves the screen. During the footage, the victim and her daughters attempt to get the backpack from Jackson and there were different episodes of pushing, shoving and slapping, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed all of the parties. Based on the evidence and witness testimony, it was determined Jackson was the primary aggressor. He was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault and theft. Last week, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to 180 days, all of which was suspended. He was also placed on probation for two years.