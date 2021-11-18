Chris Parypa’s Photo of The Week – November 19, 2021

by
Chris Parypa’s Photo of The Week – November 19, 2021

Chris Parypa’s Photo of the Week: Each week staff photographer Chris Parypa is tasked with submitting a photo from his vast library to be featured in this space. Above is a beach scene from north Ocean City on a blue sky, puffy cloud November afternoon. To purchase any of Parypa’s photos, click over to www.chrisparypa.com. This week’s Photo of the Week is sponsored by Ørsted, the world leader in clean energy. Learn more at orsted.com/md-de

ocean city live webcams