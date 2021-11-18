BERLIN – Berlin officials have canceled next week’s council meeting and closed offices to the public following employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Zack Tyndall said Wednesday that the Nov. 22 council meeting had been canceled and that town hall was closed to the public. The closure came after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“We wanted to make sure everybody’s safe,” Tyndall said. “It’s more a high level of caution.”

The town announced Tuesday that offices were temporarily closed “due to Town of Berlin employees testing positive for COVID-19.”

Tyndall, who said he couldn’t comment on the town’s COVID-19 vaccination rates, confirmed staff were permitted back in Wednesday after town hall had been professionally cleaned and employees had been tested. While employees are available via phone or email, the building remains closed to the public, likely until next week.

“We’re aiming for some time next week,” Tyndall said.

He said that because Monday’s council agenda was light, officials had opted to cancel the meeting and move the discussion items—which included a conversation on short-term rentals in Berlin—to the agenda for the first meeting in December.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’re doing the best we can,” Tyndall said. “We want to keep everybody safe.”