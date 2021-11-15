Worcester County education officials are pictured during a Nov. 10 funding distribution events. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Schools in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties received $90,024 in grant funding through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s 2021 Fall Education Grants Program.

As students have returned to in-person learning, teachers are eager to jumpstart new programs that are engaging and supportive of current needs. Funds will be distributed across 23 school-based programs. Educators and school districts were honored at an evening reception on Nov. 10 at James M. Bennett High School.

“By supporting the educators who serve our community’s future leaders, we are growing a brighter future for the Lower Shore community,” said Community Foundation President Erica Joseph. “It is so inspiring to see the unique opportunities and projects area teachers are creating to enrich learning for children across the Shore.”

Education grants are made annually in conjunction with National Education Week through a competitive process to public and private grade schools on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. Grants are made to those schools that have developed innovative programs to enhance education and improve the social, emotional and physical wellbeing of their students and communities.

The Community Foundation honored Bennett Middle School with the Mary Gay Calcott Award of Excellence and a bonus grant from the Foundation’s Mary Gay Calcott Memorial Fund, for hosting this year’s Salisbury Poetry week and bringing Teri Ellen Cross Davis to the Shore as the Poet-in-Residence. The award is named for the late Mary Gay Calcott, a professor of English at Salisbury University whose life embodied her ideals of teaching students to think, to express themselves with clarity and to care about the world they live in.

The following programs received education award grants for the 2021/2022 school year during ceremonies held at a special reception at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury:

Bennett Middle School will bring poet Teri Ellen Cross Davis to the Eastern Shore for Salisbury Poetry Week 2022.

Berlin Intermediate School will expand their library collection to include titles focused on diversity, social-emotional learning, and graphic novels.

Buckingham Elementary School will create a literary vending machine to be used as part of their One School One Book program.

Buckingham Elementary School will host an after-school Glee Club that will allow choral students to showcase their talents for the community.

Choices Academy will diversify program delivery by building out their reading, physical fitness, and community garden programs.

Fruitland Intermediate School will create Calm Corners in classrooms to help reduce behavioral problems and improve social/emotional regulation.

Fruitland Primary School will purchase technology to enhance language acquisition lessons for K-5th grade English Language Learners.

Mardela Middle & High School will host the Wicomico Honors Orchestra, bringing together string students from all Wicomico County middle and high schools for a community performance.

Northwestern Elementary School will create Calm Corners in classrooms to help reduce behavioral problems and improve social/emotional regulation.

Parkside High School will purchase books for English Language Learners and at-risk, low-income students.

Parkside High School CTE will expand the native wildflower project on the Parkside campus.

Pocomoke Middle School will expand their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program incentives.

Salisbury Middle School will purchase a virtual curriculum and lesson plan platform for innovative math instruction.

The Salisbury School will purchase building materials and supplies to rebuild the raised garden beds used as an outdoor learning space.

The Salisbury School will purchase digital cameras and Sphero robots for STEM and Computer Science students.

Showell Elementary School will create outdoor learning spaces for gardens, science projects, and activities.

Snow Hill Elementary School will increase the school’s collection of literature focused on diversity and inclusion.

Somerset County Technical High School’s Criminal Justice program will receive equipment to outfit a physical training center for students training to enter the police academy, the cadet program, or the military.

Somerset County Technical High School’s Diesel Truck Technician program will purchase circuitry kits for use in their Electrical/Electronic Systems courses.

Somerset County Technical High School’s Teachers Academy of Maryland program will receive “Real Babies” to simulate real world childcare with innovative technology.

Stephen Decatur Middle School will expand their library’s collection of graphic novels.

Willards Elementary School will bring Jennifer Keats Curtis to lead an author-in-residency program to include STEAM lessons.

Willards Elementary School will bring Dory Hayman to lead a musical theater residency program.