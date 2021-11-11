ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Some changes might seem confusing at first, especially to an Aries whose impatience levels are pretty shaky this week. Take it one step at a time, Lamb, and soon all will be made clear.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): That difficult situation you’ve been dealing with continues to call for careful handling. Avoid quickly made choices that might not stand up when they’re finally put to the test.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You still have lots of evaluating to do before you can consider making a commitment. It’s better to move cautiously than to risk stumbling into a major misunderstanding.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A previously peevish partner offers to be more helpful with your problems. But remember: The final choice is yours. Be guided by what you feel is the right thing to do.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): As the Big Cat, you sometimes can be pretty rough on those you suspect of betrayal. The best advice is to pull in those claws and listen to the explanation. It might surprise you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your inner voice usually guides you well. But a note of caution: This is a period of mixed signals for you, so be careful that you don’t misunderstand the messages you’re getting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Cupid’s call beckons both single Librans looking for a new love, as well as couples hoping to strengthen their relationships. A workplace problem is quickly resolved.

SCORPIO (October 23 to Nov. 21): It’s been a hectic time for you, and you might want to take a break to restore both body and soul. You’ll then be set to face new challenges later this month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It’s a good idea to take a more conservative approach to your financial situation right now. Some plans made earlier this year might need readjusting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This is a fine time to move boldly into those new opportunities I promised would open up for you. Check them over, and then choose the best one for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Congratulations. Your self-assurance is growing stronger, and you should now feel more confident about making that long-deferred decision about a possible commitment.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’re very close to reaching your goal. But be wary of distractions that can lure you off-course and leave you stranded far away from where you really want to be.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have an inner sight that helps you see into people’s hearts. You would be an excellent psychologist or social worker.

