BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams acquitted themselves well in the 3A-South region championship meet last week with both the boys’ and girls’ teams finishing seventh among the teams competing.

On the boys’ side, Tristan Dutton finished sixth, while Ethan Justice was 22nd, Gavin McCabe was 33rd, Reid Caimi was 47th, Luke Braciszewski was 51st, Aaron August was 54th, and Shiloh Carmack was 56th.

On the girls’ side, Amber Marshall finished 25th, Carolina Novelli was 35th, Mackenzie Cathell was 42nd, Macy Woroniecki was 43rd, Clarice Piela was 46th, Chloe Resnick was 52nd and Daniela Carrasco-Gonzalez was 54th.