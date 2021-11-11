Mary Georgeanna Maykrantz

OCEAN CITY — Mary Georgeanna Maykrantz, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born and raised in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Welsh) Geisler. She is survived by her children, Michael Stewart Maykrantz and his wife Sherry, and Kristin Maykrantz Van Kirk and her husband Malcolm, all of Ocean City. There are five grandchildren, Chloe, Cody, and Connor Maykrantz, Payton Widlake (Garrett), and Lexie Van Kirk. Also surviving is her brother, Gregory Harwood (Shelly), of Pasadena, Md., and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were sisters Marilyn Chenworth and Fay Hines.

Georgie, (also known as Joyce) began her career as a hairdresser, working from her home salon in Ocean City, while raising her children. She was a volunteer with many local organizations and a lifetime member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She also worked at Hooties Dress Shop on the Boardwalk for 30 years. She had a heart of gold and had a knack for making people around her smile. Georgie had a long battle with dementia and spent her final days living on the bay with her daughter and son-in-law where she loved watching the sunsets every evening.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. George Patterson will officiate. The family suggests that you may want to honor Georgie by wearing her favorite color purple to her service. A donation in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Rd Suite D, Timonium, Md. 21093, or Children’s House by the Sea, P.O. Box 3627, Ocean City, Md. 21843. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

1/2cl.

George Anthony McNabb

OCEAN PINES — George Anthony “Tony” McNabb, 74, of Ocean Pines, died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at his home.

Born on Jan. 20, 1947 in Bristol, Va., he was the son of the late Edna Elizabeth McNabb Adkins. Tony spent his teen years in Snow Hill where he graduated from Snow Hill High School. Tony went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in secondary education from Wake Forest University. He then received his Master’s Degree from Salisbury University. Tony worked for 34 years for the Worcester County Board of Education. At the beginning of his career he was a teacher at Stephen Decatur High School. Then he became the assistant principal and then principal of Stephen Decatur High School. In 1996 Tony moved to the board office where he was the Supervisor of Transportation and Maintenance. He retired in 2004 in order to be able to devote more time to serving as a minister of one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Tony loved working with young people, education, and enjoyed his years working for the Board of Education. As much as Tony loved his work, what he enjoyed the most was teaching people what he had learned from the Bible as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Tony was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on September 16, 1989. That was one of the happiest days of his life, as he was baptized on the same day as his daughter Lisa. Tony loved what he learned from the Bible. He volunteered as a full-time minister for almost 14 years, until no longer able to do so because of his health. Some of the happiest years of his life were spent with his wife Cindy volunteering their time on construction projects and working together as full time ministers.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cynthia McNabb of Ocean Pines, and three daughters, Leslie Steele and her husband James of Berlin, Lisa Barrett of Salisbury and Christina Fernandez and her husband Michael of Berlin. He is also survived by four grandsons, David Barrett, Joshua Steele, Jackson Steele, and Owen Fernandez, as well as a sister Susan Purcell and niece Jennifer Ward.

A memorial service was held. Donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses on jw.org. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

x

Clifton M Odendhal Jr.

BERLIN — Clifton M Odendhal Jr., 84, of Berlin, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021.

Cliff was born on Dec. 16, 1936 in Baltimore. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia J Odendhal; his two sons, Clifton Odendhal III and his wife, Donna Odendhal and Charles Odendhal and his fiancé Joselle Longo; along with two grandsons, five granddaughters, eight great grandsons with another on the way and two great granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his other two sons, Troy Odendhal and John Odendhal. Cliff was a member of the Baltimore City Coffee Wagon Box 414, served as a correctional officer for the county jail and drove a truck for a good part of his life. He enjoyed fishing and woodcrafting.

There will be no services. Donations can be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

1/2cl.

Lois Ferguson

OCEAN PINES — Lois Ferguson, 89, of Ocean Pines, passed away the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31 at her home at the Woodlands.

Lois was born in Bayonne, N.J. to Leonard and Grace Harrison. She was a long-time resident of Southern Maryland before retiring with her husband Albert to Ocean Pines.

She is survived by her daughters Laurie Williams (Ray) of Clinton, Md. and Cheryl Miller (David) of Ocean City; her grandchildren Tracy Lenhardt (Jason) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Jaime Williams (Mark Panchura) of Lithicum, Md., William Ferguson (Christal) of Bethesda, Md., Grace Ferguson of Arkansas and her twin Ryan Ferguson of Richmond, Va.; and great-grandchildren Piper and Wylder Lenhardt and Victoria Ferguson. She is also survived by a daughter in law, Diane Ferguson of Arkansas, and her daughter Caryn Marion (Rocky) of Bumpass, Va.

She was predeceased by her son William Ferguson, her husband Albert Ferguson and her brother Robert Harrison of N.J.

Lois grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. She worked for The Standard Oil Development Co (ESSO) of New Jersey. She and Albert later relocated to MD as Albert began his career as a police officer for the Metropolitan Police Department. In addition to being a mom and a homemaker, Lois worked briefly at Prince George’s Community College as a secretary in the Dean’s office. She also volunteered for the Red Cross on Andrews Air Force Base. Lois loved gardening and was active in various garden and social clubs. She played the piano and organ and liked to sing. She played golf and won prizes and once got a hole in one! After her arthritis stopped her from golfing, she became a skilled and avid bridge player. She always had a smile and a cheerful outlook.

Arrangements are being handled by the Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.

A celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802 or Worcester County Humane Society, PO Box48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

D

Craig Joseph DiPasquale

BERLIN — Craig Joseph DiPasquale, age 70, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Ernest DiPasquale and Ellen Siler DiPasquale. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Reitz DiPasquale, and a brother Ernest DiPasquale. He is survived by his current wife, Harriett Suber DiPasquale of Lexington, N.C., son Joseph DiPasquale (Banner) of Ottawa, Canada, and daughters Amy DiPasquale of Philadelphia, Emily DiPasquale of Berlin, Lora Otwell (Timothy) of Selbyville, Tricia DiPasquale of Berlin, Meleane Riley (Troy) and Moana Tonga both of Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving is brother Barry DiPasquale (Kathy) of Bayville, N.J., sister Ellen Bloch of Egg Harbor, NJ and several nieces and nephews. There are 12 grandchildren.

Mr. DiPasquale was a pastor working in television and radio ministry. Through his ministry, many have received Christ as their Savior and the gift of the Holy Ghost. He was also an author, having written “The Unlikely Prophet.” He was a United States Air Force veteran, and loved football, golfing, basketball and cooking.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Newark. Rev. Mary Haggard officiated. Interment followed in Trinity Garden of Memory Cemetery beside the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

1/2cl.

James Vincent Cerniglia

OCEAN CITY — James Vincent Cerniglia, age 89, of Ocean City, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

James was the loving husband of the late Catherine Cerniglia, the son of the late John Cerniglia Sr and Rosalina (Cammarata) Cerniglia, and the youngest brother of John Cerniglia Jr and the late Samuel Cerniglia.

James is survived by his children, Vincent Cerniglia, Sr. and wife Caroline, Kathleen Raby, Colleen Cerniglia and fiancé Scott Hall, and Krystal Wharton and husband Chris. James is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Vincent Cerniglia Jr, Brendan Cerniglia and wife Gianna, Connor Cerniglia, Christopher Wharton, Oliver Wharton, Alexander Wharton, and Elianna Wharton. James was preceded in death by his son, Paul Cerniglia.

James loved preparing and gifting food to others, frequenting farm stands, feeding the chickadees, walking around his neighborhood, and going on long car rides. He was passionate about sharing his life experiences and expertise in history. He had the ability to poke fun at everyday life, even during his final days. He enjoyed the company of his family, friends, and neighbors. Above everything, James adored his wife, Catherine, who he is now reunited with in peace.

There was a memorial service for James at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City on Tuesday Nov. 9. Rev. John Lunness officiated. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland and condolences may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

1/2cl.

Earle Benjamin Poole, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Earle Benjamin “Benny” Poole, Jr, 83 of Ocean City and formerly of Rockville, died Friday Nov 5, 2021.

He was born on Sept 11, 1938, son of the late Earle Benjamin Poole, Sr. and Myrtle Mae “Mickey” Shearer Poole Edwards and brother of the late Joan Poole Brown. He is survived by his wife Linda Morgal Poole and children Steven “Steve”, Benjamin “Benny” (Diana), Daniel “Danny” and Debra May (Doug) and step-children Ronald “Ronnie” Cox (Kim) and Kristi Wilkins. Earle is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who lovingly called him Pop-Pop and Gloria Kimmick Poole, the mother of his children. After graduating from Richard Montgomery High School in 1956, Benny was a devoted firefighter and fire marshal with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services ultimately retiring as a Lieutenant. He also served in the Army Reserve as a Military Policeman, was a Life Member and Past President of Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, was the owner of Benny’s Auto Service, East Coast Towing and Rigging and most recently was a devoted and trusted employee of Seacrets in Ocean City. Benny raced motorcycles, drag cars and dirt track stock cars for many years and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also loved boating and spending time with family and friends. His life was a complete story book and he loved telling those stories to all who would listen and there were enough to fill his life story book from cover to cover. All services will be conducted by Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home in Rockville, Md. pumphreyfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held Sunday Nov 14 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Fireman’s Funeral will be held Monday Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Burial following at Parklawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday Nov. 16 from noon-3 p.m. at Seacrets 117 49th St., Ocean City. Donations may be made to Rockville Volunteer Fire Department rvfd.org/donate, please note donation purpose or in memory of Eng. 34 Maintenance Fund in Memory of Benny Poole

1/2cl.

Margaret M. Mazzilli

OCEAN PINES — Margaret M. Mazzilli, age 98, died on Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines.

Born in Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude (Donahue) Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mazzilli, and two sisters, Helen Tyler and Agnes Mitchell. Surviving are many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Mrs. Mazzilli had worked as a telephone service representative for Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and avid gardener, and enjoyed painting in oils. One of her favorite subjects were sea gulls.

A mass of Christian burial will be announced near the end of November. A donation in her memory may be made to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, 411 Popular Hill Ave, Salisbury, Md. 21801, or The Joseph House, 812 Boundary St., Salisbury, Md. 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

1/2cl.

Rial Dunton Line

BERLIN — Rial Dunton Line, age 84, passed away at home with his family on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Ocean Pines.

Born in Sault Ste Marie, Mich., he was the son of the late Rosemary Benzel Line Reifsteck and Philip James Line. Rial was raised in the Chicago, Ill. area. He is predeceased by sisters Phyllis Norman and Ione Mangan.

He is survived by his wife, Sachiko Line, and their children Karen Rhoades and her husband Mike of Ocean Pines, and Philip Line and his wife, Felicia, of Frederick. There are three grandchildren, Derek Line and wife Jessie, Taylor Line and wife Megan, and Rachel Line.

Rial was a medical technologist and retired from the United States Army in 1980 while serving at Ft. Detrick in Frederick, Md. Rial and Sachiko moved from Frederick to Ocean Pines in 2008. He loved fishing, gardening, and cooking. Above everything, Rial adored his wife, Sachiko. They celebrated their 54th anniversary in March 2021.

There will be a private graveside chapel service for Rial at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 12. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.