Kiwanis Club Coat Drives Continue Thursday In November

by
Kiwanis Club Coat Drives Continue Thursday In November

The Annual Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Coat & Toy Drives began the last Thursday of October and are happening every Thursday in November. Pictured, from left, are Toy Drive Chair Dave Landis and Coat Drive Chair Kitty Wrench with two new kids bicycles donated last week. The toys go to Worcester GOLD where they are distributed, and the coats go to various local charities who distribute them to those in need.