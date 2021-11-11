“History Panel” Event Held At Pines Community Center

Video from the Ocean Pines “History Panel” discussion, part of an ongoing effort to document the community’s early days, is now available online. The event, organized by the Ocean Pines Public Relations and Marketing Department, was held Oct. 10 at the Community Center in conjunction with Worcester County History Week. Pictured, from left, are speakers Sharyn O’Hare, Gloria Richards, Jenny Cropper Rines, Alta Weiss, Ed Moran and Jack Barnes.